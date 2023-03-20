Plan for 235 homes on Mansfield-Ashfield border could be given planning go-ahead

Ashfield Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday, March 22, to discuss the plans, which have been lodged by Nottinghamshire Council.

The county authority wants to build 235 homes on a field it owns to the south of Cauldwell Road, at Rushley Farm.

It is working with developer Arc Partnership to create the properties through Homes England Government funding.

Cauldwell Road, Sutton.

The plans were submitted to the district council in 2021 – and are now recommended for approval.

Documents reveal more than £800,000 must be provided to offset the potential impact of the plans, including £127,340.63 to support existing healthcare infrastructure and £83,728 towards special educational needs provision.

A further £14,356.03 must be provided towards a new recycling facility in Mansfield, as well as £1,498 per home towards road improvements, totalling £352,000.

A further £1,000 per home must be provided towards off-space and recreational facilities in Ashfield, totalling £235,000.

The scheme is likely to be approved by the district council, permitting the financial contribution is agreed.

Three letters of objection have been submitted against the plans, with concerns over highways, local services, sustainability, wildlife and green space.

Concerns mention a “huge increase” in traffic along Derby Road and the nearby Mansfield and Ashfield Regeneration Route. Other issues include problems with the development not being “sustainable”, requests for homes on brownfield sites rather than fields and a “detrimental wildlife impact”.

However, the district council’s planning department said: “None of the reasons put forward for opposing the development establishes the harm would be significant or would demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

Coun Keith Girling, county council cabinet member for economic development, previously said the site will be able to cope with extra traffic.

He said in 2021: “There is a housing shortfall in Ashfield, with figures showing the district will be short of more than 5,000 homes between 2020 and 2037, unless action is taken.

“An independent transport assessment, carried out to look at the potential impact on congestion, showed traffic from the site can be accommodated through the proposals.