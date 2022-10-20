Pinxton father raises money for King's Mill neonatal ICU following 'fantastic' care of newborn daughter

Adam Seredynski, aged 34, is raising money for the NICU at King’s Mill Hospital, following what he hailed as ‘fantastic’ support ‘on another level’ by staff, following the premature birth of his daughter, Molly.

Adam and his wife, Charlie, 32, welcomed their daughter on August 22, six weeks earlier than expected.

Days later, following a medical scare, the baby was taken to the NICU for close observation – and she has been named Molly after midwife Molly Skillington who cared for her..

Adam Seredynski, Molly Skillington, Charlie Seredynski with baby Molly.

Baby Molly only spent a few nights in the unit and Adam said she is now recovering well.

Adam, from Pinxton, said as a thank you to the hospital staff, he will be tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge, on Saturday, November 19, alongside fellow members of Amber Valley Rugby Club, to raise money for the neonatal unit.

Adam said: “We witnessed a level of care, compassion, and empathy towards families – and the little miracles which unfortunately find themselves residing there – that is impossible to describe.

“It is with this effort to raise funds that we hope to be able to provide the staff with equipment, not only for the little miracles they care for, but also for themselves.

“Without these people, the story of so many babies on that ward could come to an end before it has even had a chance to have a beginning.”

Adam said he will embark on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge – which involves completing a 25-mile trek across Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, with a total ascent of 1,585 metres – while carrying a log. And he said he aims to complete the trek in just eight hours, ahead of the traditional 12-hour challenge.