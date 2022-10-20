Sherwood Forest Hospitals is holding a recruitment day for qualified Operating Department Practitioners (ODPs) and registered nurses at King’s Mill Hospital on Saturday, October 29.

The trust’s expanding team has 20 vacancies across all services.

Experience is preferable, but the trust is open to meeting with qualified ODPs and theatre nurses who are looking to begin or change their career.

The day will give prospective employees a chance to find out what a typical day working at the hospital looks like.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will consist of 50-minute sessions throughout the day and attendees will have the chance to speak to various members of the theatres team, as well as the clinical education team and transformation lead.

They can find out what a typical day working at the hospital looks like and learn more about its exciting future, as well as explore the day-case unit and the services provided, meet key staff they may be working alongside, and speak to a Human Resources representative who will be on hand to answer questions.

Avila Mendonza, a registered nurse in theatres, said: “Working in theatres is an extremely rewarding career. I finish my shift knowing I have made a real difference to my patients and their families and even helped to save a life.

“Since joining SFH, everyone has been really friendly and welcoming.

“We have an excellent team of experienced team leaders, clinical educators and senior staff who are always welling to educate, support and guide colleagues. I can’t recommend it enough.”

Rob Simcox, director of people at SFH, said: “The trust offers excellent career development opportunities within a safe and nurturing working environment. In the most recent NHS Staff Survey, colleagues rated the trust as the second-best in the country and the best in the Midlands to work for.”

Jason Goddard, theatre transformation lead, said: “Here at Sherwood, theatres have an exciting future ahead.

“We foster an open, inclusive, and diverse culture and we’re seeking like-minded people to join us on our transformation journey as we set the foundations with our recruitment event. King’s Mill Hospital is a world-class facility, classed as one of the most modern hospitals in the NHS and rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“If you’d like to be part of our growing team and our continued success, then we’d love to meet you on at our recruitment day.”

The recruitment day will take place in the Day-Case Theatres department at King’s Mill Hospital, which can be accessed through the hospital’s main entrance. Free parking is available for all attendees.

Interviews, which include a calculations test, will be held on the day. Book your place by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]