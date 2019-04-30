Pictures show devastation after blaze guts 70 caravans in Blidworth
About 70 caravans have been left gutted by fire and a further 50 have been left damaged after a fire broke out near Blidworth.
Firefighters from across the county battled the fire at the caravan park at Far Baulker Farm in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 30). Read more here
Firefighters used two jets and four hose reels to extinguish the blaze
Around 70 caravans, motor homes and a horse box were destroyedin the incident.
A further 50 caravans were damaged by the heat.
The fire brigade were called and came up to the farm at a bout 1.30am.
