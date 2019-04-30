Fire wrecks more than 100 caravans at a Blidworth farm site

More than a hundred caravans have been destroyed or damaged in a huge blaze at Blidworth.

Firefighters from across the county battled the fire at the caravan park at Far Baulker Farm in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 30).

Turned out caravans at Far Baulker Farm Blidworth.

Around 70 caravans, motor homes and a horse box were ‘destroyed’in the incident, with a further 50 caravans damaged by the heat.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Stockhill and Arnold used two jets and four hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

Richard Esam of Far Baulker Farm said: “the fire brigade were called and came up to the farm at a bout 1.30am. It was well on fire - there were gas bottles exploding and shards of gas bottles flying all over the paddock.

There’s at least one bottle in every van.

“As yet we don’t know what caused it - it could be arson, a wiring fault, a gas hob left on - we don’t know yet.”

Fire service investigators and police were still at the site this afternoon.

The site was cordoned off as experts sifted through the charred remains of the vehicles.