3. Weave a willow at Sherwood Forest

Join local artist David Evans for this Valentine’s willow weaving workshop. Make the perfect gift for your one true love by creating your very own willow heart. The session will be held on February 11 at Sherwood Forest - with those interested expected to book in advance via visitsherwood.co.uk/event/valentines-willow-weaving-workshop/.

Photo: Jason Chadwick