Today, January 19, marks national ‘artist as outlaw day’ – encouraging people to get creative and think outside of the box.
In celebration of the day and in the spirit of sharing artistic opportunities in the Mansfield area, here are some crafty ways residents can tap into their creativity this year.
1. Paint a pot
You can paint a pot in Mansfield town's pottery studio, The Glazey Place. The venue welcomes adults and children at 7-9 Leeming Street.
Photo: The Glazey Place / Facebook
2. Join a U3A club
There are several U3A groups in our area, including committees in Mansfield, Warsop, and Sutton. An opportunity to be social, meet new friends, and get 'crafty' in the community. You can find your nearest group by visiting u3a.org.uk/get-involved/join.
Photo: Phoebe Cox
3. Weave a willow at Sherwood Forest
Join local artist David Evans for this Valentine’s willow weaving workshop. Make the perfect gift for your one true love by creating your very own willow heart. The session will be held on February 11 at Sherwood Forest - with those interested expected to book in advance via visitsherwood.co.uk/event/valentines-willow-weaving-workshop/.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Develop your art
Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street offers artist development opportunities. The museum welcomes artists to use its spaces and studios to develop creative practice, try out ideas or undertake a period of research and development. Artists interested in using the museum's space and facilities can reach out via [email protected]
Photo: Mansfield District Council