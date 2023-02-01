Picket lines in Ashfield as strike action gets under way for better pay and work conditions

The Public and Commercial Services union national executive committee has called a one-day strike today.

It said it “signals a significant escalation of industrial action after a month of strikes over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security” and coincides with the TUC's ‘protect the right to strike’ day..

Emma Pitchfield and Lynda Hornsey were among those on the picket line in Kirkby.

Lynda, of Kirkby, said: “I’m on strike to support all workers who need a pay rise, not necessarily as much as inflation, but a good rise to help me pay my bills and spend money in my local community.”

In a message to the Government, she said: “Treat your workers fairly and give us a decent pay rise. We know it doesn’t cost that much to say we will more tax, more national insurance, we will spend in our local community.

We will help the economy recover.”

Coun Dave Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “Public sector workers like our nurses and other key workers kept our country going through Covid.

“The fact that they are having to go on strike for better pay and conditions says all you need to know about this cruel Tory Government.

“Now, the Tories want to ban them from having their say in this way.

“I was pleased to join Emma and Lynda on their picket line although they didn’t take me up on my offer of a brew.

“This could be the last time they get the opportunity to have their say in this way as the Tories want to sack them in future for this action.