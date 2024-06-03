PHOTOS: Your first look inside Rainworth's new beauty salon

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:45 BST
Here is your first look inside Rainworth's new salon – ‘Coco Bay Studios’ on Kirklington Road.

Coco Bay Studios has opened in Rainworth, with Chloe Pickles as the owner, alongside husband Daniel.

Chloe started her business in her dining room without any clients, then expanded into a purpose-built cabin, and now (a decade later) operates her services from her own studio.

Chloe said she is “excited” to open the studio for existing and new customers.

She said: “It’s been such a proud moment for me.

“I want to thank everyone on my social media for all the support, likes, shares, and encouragement.

“I also want to thank all the girls who have visited my salon.

“It has been challenging to build a client base but it has been a lot of fun with all the amazing girls who come to see me.”

To find out more about the studio, see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558028685002

Coco Bay will be open 8.45am-8pm Monday to Friday, with doors open 8am-5pm on a Saturday, and 10am-2pm on a Sunday.

Coco Bay Studios, Rainworth. Daisy Adair, Summer Buchanan, Chloe Pickles, Claudia Buchanan and Danielle Turner.

1. New salon

Coco Bay Studios, Rainworth. Daisy Adair, Summer Buchanan, Chloe Pickles, Claudia Buchanan and Danielle Turner. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The studio is now open for existing and new customers.

2. Now open

The studio is now open for existing and new customers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Cloe said she is 'excited' for customers to see the progress made at the studio.

3. Progress

Cloe said she is 'excited' for customers to see the progress made at the studio. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The studio contains a 'coco' colour palette.

4. Coco

The studio contains a 'coco' colour palette. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page