PHOTOS: Your first look inside Rainworth's new beauty salon

Coco Bay Studios has opened in Rainworth, with Chloe Pickles as the owner, alongside husband Daniel.

Chloe started her business in her dining room without any clients, then expanded into a purpose-built cabin, and now (a decade later) operates her services from her own studio.

Chloe said she is “excited” to open the studio for existing and new customers.

She said: “It’s been such a proud moment for me.

“I want to thank everyone on my social media for all the support, likes, shares, and encouragement.

“I also want to thank all the girls who have visited my salon.

“It has been challenging to build a client base but it has been a lot of fun with all the amazing girls who come to see me.”

To find out more about the studio, see https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558028685002

Coco Bay will be open 8.45am-8pm Monday to Friday, with doors open 8am-5pm on a Saturday, and 10am-2pm on a Sunday.

1 . New salon Coco Bay Studios, Rainworth. Daisy Adair, Summer Buchanan, Chloe Pickles, Claudia Buchanan and Danielle Turner. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Now open The studio is now open for existing and new customers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Progress Cloe said she is 'excited' for customers to see the progress made at the studio. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales