PHOTOS: Week-long learning disability and autism festival kicks off in Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:56 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 18:04 BST
An annual week-long learning disabilities and autism festival has kicked off in Mansfield with a 'march for more' demonstration and live music.

An annual march in Mansfield signalled the start off the week-long festival advocating for learning disability and neurodivergent rights and a better life for the community.

The festival aims to eliminate the stigma and segregation faced by learning disabled and autistic individuals.

The week's festival includes entertainment, comedy showcases, live music, workshops, and much more.

For the full week’s schedule (July 11-17), visit www.onefest.uk/programme

If you have festival photos to share, email [email protected] for a chance to be featured.

Here are a few photos from OneFest 2024 so far…

Participants partied at The Swan, Mansfield.

1. OneFest

Participants partied at The Swan, Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield District Council

A 'march for more' was held in Mansfield town centre.

2. 'March for more'

A 'march for more' was held in Mansfield town centre. Photo: Mansfield District Council

Mansfield volunteers.

3. Mansfield CVS

Mansfield volunteers. Photo: Mansfield CVS

Image from the 'march for more' demonstration.

4. 'Not satisfied'

Image from the 'march for more' demonstration. Photo: Mansfield District Council

