PHOTO: Check out these 21 West Nottinghamshire College snaps from your Chad archive

The college's Derby Road campus opened as West Nottinghamshire Technical College in 1954. Its name changed to West Nottinghamshire College of Further Education in 1976 when it merged with the former Mansfield College of Arts, located on Chesterfield Road, to form one institution. Photos featured are from 2006-2010.
1. Leg wax for Children in Need
Dean Lambert, President of the West Notts College Students Union winces during the leg wax for Children in Need. Carrying out the torture was Rebecca Short. Year: 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson
2. A Level results
Students at West Nottinghamshire College wait anxiously for their A Level results. From left are Sarah Taylor, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Sargison and Natalie Whitehead in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Reflection
Kayleigh O`Callaghan reflected on her great A Level results at West Notts college back in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward
4. The sky's the limit
Happy students in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward
