PHOTO: Check out these 21 West Nottinghamshire College snaps from your Chad archive

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:14 BST
Take a stroll down memory lane with former students of West Nottinghamshire College from our archive.

The college's Derby Road campus opened as West Nottinghamshire Technical College in 1954. Its name changed to West Nottinghamshire College of Further Education in 1976 when it merged with the former Mansfield College of Arts, located on Chesterfield Road, to form one institution. Photos featured are from 2006-2010.

Are you a former West Notts student?

Dean Lambert, President of the West Notts College Students Union winces during the leg wax for Children in Need. Carrying out the torture was Rebecca Short. Year: 2007.

1. Leg wax for Children in Need

Dean Lambert, President of the West Notts College Students Union winces during the leg wax for Children in Need. Carrying out the torture was Rebecca Short. Year: 2007. Photo: Roger Grayson

Students at West Nottinghamshire College wait anxiously for their A Level results. From left are Sarah Taylor, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Sargison and Natalie Whitehead in 2007.

2. A Level results

Students at West Nottinghamshire College wait anxiously for their A Level results. From left are Sarah Taylor, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Sargison and Natalie Whitehead in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Kayleigh O`Callaghan reflected on her great A Level results at West Notts college back in 2007.

3. Reflection

Kayleigh O`Callaghan reflected on her great A Level results at West Notts college back in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

Happy students in 2007.

4. The sky's the limit

Happy students in 2007. Photo: Angela Ward

