Events also took place across in Sutton and Kirkby as well as in smaller towns and villages as people turned out to pay their repsects.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said: ““Remembrance Sunday is a huge part of our calendar across Ashfield.

"Record numbers were reported the district and as leader of the council, I’d like to thank all the organisers who worked hard to ensure that those who gave so much were remembered.”

Events also took place on Friday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day, including at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters where officers and staff and laid wreaths at the force’s war memorial.

In Pinxton, pupils from Kirkstead Junior Academy, John King Infant Academy and Longwood Infant Academy made a poppy and planted them to create Flanders Fields, representing one of the major battles theatre in WWI

Children from Years 5 and 6 also recited the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

1. Sutton-in-Ashfield Coun David Walters , chairman of Ashfield District Council, laying his wreath at the service in Sutton Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Sutton-in-Ashfield Army cadets marching in the Sutton parade Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Sutton-in-Ashfield Veterans and forces representatives marching in Sutton Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Sutton-in-Ashfield Coun Samantha Deakin laying a wreath in Sutton Photo: x Photo Sales