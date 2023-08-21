News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Photos: Warsop community group 'thrilled' with opening of village venue

Warsop Vale residents have welcomed a new community centre in the village.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

Friends of Warsop Vale, a resident-led community group, have officially opened a new community centre on West Street, Warsop Vale.

The venue – now signposted as The Centre – was formerly the Malcolm Sargison Resource Centre but is now run by the community group.

Residents and committee members will run regular events from the site, including fundraising sessions and coffee mornings.

Sharon Scott, of Friends of Warsop Vale, is “thrilled” to open the community venue after years of fundraising.

She said: “Thank you to all the people who came to the opening of The Centre and thank you to all those who have supported us.

“After spending the last few years battling the weather conditions on the village green, we now have a building which is warm and inviting.

“Where we can hold many activities for the people of the village and surrounding area.”

Sharon thanked the “generosity” of Big Warsop, Maddy Pritchard from Vibrant Warsop and Coun Andy Burgin for their continued support.

Here are nine photos from The Centre – now open for community events and activities.

Friends of Warsop Vale celebrate the opening of The Centre on West Street.

1. Opening of 'The Centre'

Friends of Warsop Vale celebrate the opening of The Centre on West Street. Photo: Friends of Warsop Vale

Photo Sales
A series of rooms redecorated for community use.

2. For the community

A series of rooms redecorated for community use. Photo: Friends of Warsop Vale

Photo Sales
A great space for coffee mornings and social settings, a prime focus for The Centre.

3. Coffee mornings

A great space for coffee mornings and social settings, a prime focus for The Centre. Photo: Friends of Warsop Vale

Photo Sales
Located on the corner of West Street, Warsop Vale.

4. Signage for The Centre

Located on the corner of West Street, Warsop Vale. Photo: Friends of Warsop Vale

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WarsopResidentsWest Street