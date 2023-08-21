Photos: Warsop community group 'thrilled' with opening of village venue

Warsop Vale residents have welcomed a new community centre in the village.

Friends of Warsop Vale, a resident-led community group, have officially opened a new community centre on West Street, Warsop Vale.

The venue – now signposted as The Centre – was formerly the Malcolm Sargison Resource Centre but is now run by the community group.

Residents and committee members will run regular events from the site, including fundraising sessions and coffee mornings.

Sharon Scott, of Friends of Warsop Vale, is “thrilled” to open the community venue after years of fundraising.

She said: “Thank you to all the people who came to the opening of The Centre and thank you to all those who have supported us.

“After spending the last few years battling the weather conditions on the village green, we now have a building which is warm and inviting.

“Where we can hold many activities for the people of the village and surrounding area.”

Sharon thanked the “generosity” of Big Warsop, Maddy Pritchard from Vibrant Warsop and Coun Andy Burgin for their continued support.

Here are nine photos from The Centre – now open for community events and activities.

Opening of 'The Centre' Friends of Warsop Vale celebrate the opening of The Centre on West Street.

For the community A series of rooms redecorated for community use.

Coffee mornings A great space for coffee mornings and social settings, a prime focus for The Centre.