Photos: Today marks a year since the 'devastating' fire at a Mansfield clothing factory

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road.
At its height, 100 firefighters across 16 crews including Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were involved in tackling the blaze.
Following the fire, the firm announced its immediate closure.
But in July 2023 – your Chad revealed that Savanna Trading was “re-siting” to an existing unit on Maunside Industrial Estate.
Demolition work was started in October 2023.
Savanna Trading has been approached for a comment on the site’s demolition progress.