Photos: Ten free family-friendly things to do around Nottinghamshire this summer

1. Robin Hood Festival
Robin Hood Festival takes place at Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe, on weekends throughout August. The event offers jousting, falconry, nature walks, comedy, and entertainment for the whole family. Please note that parking charges apply. The event itself is free to enter.Photo: National World
2. Panto in the park, Retford
Panto in the Park by TaleGate Theatre Productions Ltd at Kings’ Park in Retford. Remember to pack a picnic. If the weather is nice, bring swimwear and towels for the splash park. There are 3 shows to choose from, all FREE with no booking required: Alice in Wonderland: August 14, 2024 at 2pm; Pinocchio: August 20, 2024 at 2pm; and The Little Mermaid: August 28, 2024 at 2pm. Picture: The Queen's Knickers production at Panto in the Park was very well attended in 2022.Photo: National World
3. Ashfield Play Forum free days
Ashfield Play Forum is hosting free play days during the summer, featuring crafts, games, and more at the following locations: Sutton Lawn: July 31, 10:30am-12:30pm, Kingsway Park: August 6, 11am-2pm, and Brierley Forest Park: August 8, 11am-2pm.Photo: Ashfield Play Forum
4. Lakeside Arts, Nottingham
The Monster Fun Family Exhibition will be held at the Djanogly Gallery, Lakeside Arts from August 1 to September 8. This free exhibition will bring storybooks to life, creating a world where imagination reigns supreme. Guests will have the chance to meet friendly inflatable monsters of all shapes and sizes and participate in monster-related activities. You can bring a picnic or visit the cafe and enjoy some fun at Highfields Park.Photo: Lakeside Arts Facebook
