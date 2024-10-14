Photos: Take an inside look at Sherwood Observatory run by Mansfield and Sutton astronomers

Here is a closer look inside Sherwood Observatory, which has been open to the public since 1986, with exciting plans to expand in the community and become an educational landmark for many years to come.

The observatory building was constructed by the society's founders on a purely voluntary basis to provide a meeting place for members to observe the stars. Construction began in 1972.

The group, run by the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, is a non-profit making registered charity dedicated to furthering interest in astronomy within the community.

To learn more about the site, its events, and open days, visit sherwood-observatory.org.uk

The idea to form a local astronomical society in the Mansfield and Sutton area arose in late 1969 when David Collins placed an advertisement in the Chad with the intention of connecting with others who shared a similar interest in the area.

Following the ad, David was contacted by William Henshaw, Gordon Jones, and several other people.

During a meeting David Collins was elected chairman, William Henshaw; secretary, and Gordon Jones; treasurer, and the society was formally named the ‘Mansfield and District Astronomical Society’.

A name that would later change to become the ‘Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society’.

To get a complete account of the site's history, visit sherwood-observatory.org.uk/the-society/our-history

In recent months, the site has made headlines again as construction on the new £5m planetarium nears completion.

The centre will be used as an educational facility for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and will act as a tourism hub for school groups.

The project is a collaboration between the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society and Ashfield Council.

Here is Stephen Binns, communications officer, giving us a tour of the site.

1. Sherwood Observatory

Here is Stephen Binns, communications officer, giving us a tour of the site. Photo: Brian Eyre

Stephen Binns, communications officer, is pictured with David Collins, a founding member.

2. Members

Stephen Binns, communications officer, is pictured with David Collins, a founding member. Photo: Brian Eyre

David Collins, founder member with one of the donated loan telescopes.

3. Sky-Watcher

David Collins, founder member with one of the donated loan telescopes. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sherwood Observatory's lecture room. The site hosts open evenings throughout the year.

4. Lecture room

Sherwood Observatory's lecture room. The site hosts open evenings throughout the year. Photo: Brian Eyre

