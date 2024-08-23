Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction is nearly complete on the new £5m planetarium at Sherwood Observatory.

The science discovery centre near Sutton is expected to be finished in late November and aims to inspire the next generation of astronomers.

The work will transform an underground Victorian reservoir on Coxmoor Road into an exhibition space, with the planetarium building constructed on top of it.

The people behind the project hope will be one of the best of its kind in the UK.

Dr Steve Wallace and Coun Matt Relf at the new planetarium at Sherwood Observatory. Photo: Submitted

The 59-seater dome will have a 4K screen with a diameter of 10 metres.

The centre will be used as an educational facility for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects and will act as a tourism hub for school groups.

The project is a collaboration between the Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society and Ashfield Council.

Dr Steve Wallace, project manager and chair of the society, is delighted to see the long-anticipated idea become a reality.

He said: “When visitors come, we will be able to show them the wonders of the universe and take them on a tour of our galaxy.

“Having an active observatory and a planetarium is almost unique in the entire country, so this is something really special.

“We’ve been thinking about this for a long time but we’ve had some challenges.

"I’ve been looking at the designs on paper for a long time and now it’s becoming a reality, it’s exceeding expectations.”

Ground was first broken almost exactly a year ago in August 2023, now the project is into the final months.

Coun Matt Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at Ashfield Council, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant for the area and the region because we don’t have a planetarium around here.

“Schools, families and tourists, will be able to come and inspire that next generation of scientists and engineers.

“I have a science background and I love this – space is such a fascinating thing.

"Broadening people’s horizons about what is possible in their careers is so important for an area like this.”

The plans were part of the authority’s £62.6m Towns Fund pot, secured from the Government in 2021, with £2m allocated for the project.

A further £3.1m was provided through the Levelling Up Fund in January 2023.