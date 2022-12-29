A four-feet pothole which opened up on a Sutton street has received the meme treatment over the festive period – and here are some of the most popular ones.

The giant hole outside the New Cross pub on Mansfield Road, Sutton, went viral as creative residents photoshopped all manner of different people and creatures inside – including Nessie and Titanic characters Jack and Rose.

Nottinghamshire Council, the county highways authority, said the problem had been caused by a burst water main.

The pothole has since been cordoned off as part of repair works by Severn Trent.

Check out some of these creative responses from residents...

1. Classic Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, as Jack and Rose, in the hole.

2. The 'viral' pothole Alison Mellows shared the original photo.

3. Wednesday The popular Netflix series 'Wednesday' got the meme treatment.

4. Comedy classic The puddle was no match for Geraldine Granger.