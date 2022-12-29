News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The New Cross monster kicked it all off. The memes came flooding in.

Photos: Sutton pothole receives 'meme' treatment from residents

A four-feet pothole which opened up on a Sutton street has received the meme treatment over the festive period – and here are some of the most popular ones.

By Phoebe Cox
1 hour ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 2:32pm

The giant hole outside the New Cross pub on Mansfield Road, Sutton, went viral as creative residents photoshopped all manner of different people and creatures inside – including Nessie and Titanic characters Jack and Rose.

Nottinghamshire Council, the county highways authority, said the problem had been caused by a burst water main.

The pothole has since been cordoned off as part of repair works by Severn Trent.

Check out some of these creative responses from residents...

1. Classic

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, as Jack and Rose, in the hole.

Photo: Kyle Bonsall

Photo Sales

2. The 'viral' pothole

Alison Mellows shared the original photo.

Photo: Alison Mellows

Photo Sales

3. Wednesday

The popular Netflix series 'Wednesday' got the meme treatment.

Photo: Samantha Spalding

Photo Sales

4. Comedy classic

The puddle was no match for Geraldine Granger.

Photo: Paula Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3