Photos: Spooky season kicks off at Mansfield's popular pumpkin patch

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:27 GMT
October is here, and the pumpkins are ready to be picked – so, why not visit Debdale Lane Pumpkin Patch for some seasonal Halloween fun?

Debdale Lane Pumpkin Patch is open until October 31 (Halloween).

For more details on opening times, visit: www.facebook.com/Debdalelanepumpkinpatch?locale=en_GB

Check out these pumpkin patch pictures from its opening weekend…

Children posed with a spooky spider at the pumpkin patch.

1. Spooky spider in the maze

Children posed with a spooky spider at the pumpkin patch. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Mark Holdsworth with his family of young helpers; Henry, Oliver, Poppy and Scarlet.

2. Family fun in the October sun

Mark Holdsworth with his family of young helpers; Henry, Oliver, Poppy and Scarlet. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Harper and Rene Kilday, Oliver Hurt and Noah Hurley picking out a barrowful of pumpkins.

3. Picking pumpkins

Harper and Rene Kilday, Oliver Hurt and Noah Hurley picking out a barrowful of pumpkins. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Poppy Holdsworth is pleased with the pumpkins she has chosen.

4. Spooky season is here...

Poppy Holdsworth is pleased with the pumpkins she has chosen. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice