Road closed after high-speed collision in Edwinstowe
Emergency services were called to Ollerton Road shortly before 4.45am today (Monday, October 7).
Suspected occupants of the Volkswagen Golf - a man aged in his 30s and a woman aged in her 20s - were taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre.
The man’s injuries are currently believed to be life-threatening. The woman’s injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
The A6075 is currently closed in both directions, from The Royal Oak pub to the Ollerton roundabout, while investigators carry out their work at the scene.
People are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are still in the process of piecing together what happened and the road closures currently remain in place while we continue with our inquiries into the incident.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision who haven’t yet come forward or who may have dashcam footage that may be helpful to the investigation are urged to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible by calling 101, quoting incident number 57 of 7 October 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
