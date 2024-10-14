Photos: Sherwood Forest wellbeing business is 'dream come true' for lifelong Chad reader

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:33 BST
A new “dream come true” business has launched in the Cliptone area – offering wellness coaching with mini horses, focusing on emotional wellbeing and resilience.

Jo Shaw-Browne has realised her “lifelong dream” by opening a business centred around horses and wellbeing.

Jo, who is a lifelong reader of your Chad, wanted to share the special news of her business with readers, aiming to bring a positive experience to the area.

With an emphasis on emotional well-being and resilience, Sherwood Forest Harmony Horses offers pony care, parties, events, visits, and walks.

Business owner, Jo, said: “I have been passionate about horses since I was a little girl and have owned horses for many years.

“This business is a dream come true for me, and I'm excited that my daughter is also set to follow in my footsteps.”

Over the summer, the business attended the Robin Hood festival with the horses well-received by crowds.

Jo said they have been booked again next year and will also be present at the Gloworm festival in 2025.

The ‘alternative and holistic health service’, as categorised on their Facebook page, can be contacted at 07702 633085.

Readers can like and follow the business on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/people/Sherwood-Forest-Harmony-Horses/61564880450160/

Take a closer look at Jo and her daughter Elise, with their horses on Lamb Pens Farm, Kings Clipstone...

Owner Jo Shaw-Brown, Elise Shaw-Brown with Barney, Honey and Ocean.

Owner Jo Shaw-Brown, Elise Shaw-Brown with Barney, Honey and Ocean. Photo: Brian Eyre

New wellbeing business, Lamb Pens Farm at Kings Clipstone . Owner Jo Shaw-Brown, Elise Shaw-Brown with Dream and Ocean.

New wellbeing business, Lamb Pens Farm at Kings Clipstone . Owner Jo Shaw-Brown, Elise Shaw-Brown with Dream and Ocean. Photo: Brian Eyre

The business is a dream come true for owner, Jo Shaw-Brown. Pictured: Jo with daughter Elise Shaw-Brown, along with horses Dream and Ocean.

The business is a dream come true for owner, Jo Shaw-Brown. Pictured: Jo with daughter Elise Shaw-Brown, along with horses Dream and Ocean. Photo: Brian Eyre

Owner Jo Shaw-Brown with daughter, Elise Shaw-Brown, grooming Dream.

Owner Jo Shaw-Brown with daughter, Elise Shaw-Brown, grooming Dream. Photo: Brian Eyre

