Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club: Derwent Edge walk, September 15th

By John Price
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST

The club offers another very scenic ramble in the Peak District, a 12 mile circular route from Fairholmes Visitor Centre by the Derwent Reservoir. There will be a wealth of spectacular views throughout the day encompassing reservoirs and hills. Please bring sufficient refreshments as there will be no facilities en route. New members are always most welcome. There are invariably shorter walk options

On leaving the visitor centre we walk down to the dam wall and follow the path alongside the reservoir. We then enjoy a lovely path steadily ascending onto the moors,then heading across the moorland we eventually reach Back Tor. Pausing at the trig point to take in extensive views.

We then follow a part slabbed path along a ridge with views of Kinder,Lose Hill,Mam Tor and Win Hill. Onwards then past a variety of interesting rock formations including "Cakes and Bread","Salt Cellar" and "Coach and Horses" We then continue along a path providing excellent panoramic views of the reservoirs.

There follows a descent past ancient barns restored by the National Trust. Other points of interest on this final section are the foundations of a drowned village and the gates of an old hall. Returning to the Fairholmes Visitor Centre where toilets and refreshments are available.

We will board our Skills coach at the centre between 6.00pm and 6.30 pm for our journey home.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30 am. Other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12,accompanied juniors free. No requirement to pre-book.

For further information contact Sharon om 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website: www.suttonramblingclub.com

