Photos: See Meden Vale's 'thriving' allotment 'village' — with plots available

In the heart of Meden Vale, there is a vibrant community of allotment holders situated close to Meden Vale Colts Football Club and near the forest of Elkesley Hill, off Elkesley Road.

Jill Handrahan-Cook, who has had a plot on the allotment for ten years, said that the site is full of community spirit.

She said: "Between us we have obscure skills, we are mostly older but we also have younger members too.

“Some members grow large vegetables, make jam, and lots come up here for some fresh air and sunlight.

“There are so many physical and mental health benefits. Plots are inexpensive, with the option or expand or downsize.”

Anyone of any age or ability can apply for a plot, and polytunnels are permitted on the independently-run site.

The group said they are working closely with Vibrant Warsop CIC to explore funding opportunities to create a community patch where residents can get involved with the site without the cost or commitment of a personal plot.

The group would love to bring this idea to life.

Residents in the area interested in a plot can contact Joanne Rush through Facebook messenger, at www.facebook.com/joanne.rush.92

Allotment community Meden Vale allotments. Jill Handrahan-Cook, Adrian Partridge and Meinir Jenkins.

Community spirit Jill Handrahan-Cook described the allotments as a 'village' in itself, full of community spirit.

Help is on hand Adrian (not Alan) Partridge is always available to help at the allotments with plot-holders of varying experience and skills.