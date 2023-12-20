Photos: Seasonal snaps of dogs meeting Santa Paws at Mansfield pet store
As you loved it so much the first (and second) time – here are more photos of dogs meeting Santa (and the Grinch) in a popular Mansfield pet store.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
Initially, we shared 12 adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas and then we followed that up with more ‘pawfect’ pictures.
Your Chad then shared 13 more of your adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas…
Here are the latest photos from Dels Pets Shop and Grooming, located on The Broadway, Mansfield.
