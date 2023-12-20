News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Seasonal snaps of dogs meeting Santa Paws at Mansfield pet store

As you loved it so much the first (and second) time – here are more photos of dogs meeting Santa (and the Grinch) in a popular Mansfield pet store.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT

Initially, we shared 12 adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas and then we followed that up with more ‘pawfect’ pictures.

Your Chad then shared 13 more of your adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas

Here are the latest photos from Dels Pets Shop and Grooming, located on The Broadway, Mansfield.

Chocolate Labrador Willow with Santa.

1. Winter Wonderland Willow

Chocolate Labrador Willow with Santa. Photo: Dels Pets

Laura took her husky Loki to meet Santa and said he loved it.

2. Loki loves Santa

Laura took her husky Loki to meet Santa and said he loved it. Photo: Laura Burdekin

Paddy with Santa Clause.

3. A good boy

Paddy with Santa Clause. Photo: Dels Pets

Abigail and Chester with the Grinch and Santa Paws.

4. Festive fun

Abigail and Chester with the Grinch and Santa Paws. Photo: Dels Pets

