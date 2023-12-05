Photos: Take a look at these 12 adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas
As we are a nation of dog lovers, with approximately 12 million dogs as pets in the UK and 31 per cent of households owning a dog, it makes no surprise that many of us go the extra mile to make our dogs feel a part of the family with a visit to see the man himself.
If anyone is interested in meeting Santa Paws before Christmas, Dels Pets Shop & Grooming in Mansfield will host a dog-friendly grotto each Saturday before the big day.
On All Pawz Professional Pet Services is also hosting a charity Santa Paws meet and greet on Sunday, December 10.
Here are 12 adorable dog photos alongside Santa Paws – with a sprinkling of the Grinch – from Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers.