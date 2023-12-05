News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Take a look at these 12 adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner – we asked for your cutest dog photos with Santa Paws to share with Chad readers. Here are some cuties…
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 14:07 GMT

As we are a nation of dog lovers, with approximately 12 million dogs as pets in the UK and 31 per cent of households owning a dog, it makes no surprise that many of us go the extra mile to make our dogs feel a part of the family with a visit to see the man himself.

If anyone is interested in meeting Santa Paws before Christmas, Dels Pets Shop & Grooming in Mansfield will host a dog-friendly grotto each Saturday before the big day.

On All Pawz Professional Pet Services is also hosting a charity Santa Paws meet and greet on Sunday, December 10.

For more adorable festive pet pictures, see www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad/

Here are 12 adorable dog photos alongside Santa Paws – with a sprinkling of the Grinch – from Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers.

Walter at Dels Pets in Mansfield with Santa Paws and the Grinch.

1. Seasonal smiles

Walter at Dels Pets in Mansfield with Santa Paws and the Grinch. Photo: Dels Pets

Meadow and Bonnie with Santa.

2. A special moment

Meadow and Bonnie with Santa. Photo: Emma Brealey

Minnie met Santa.

3. Magical

Minnie met Santa. Photo: Linzi Jane Berry

This is Pablo with Santa Paws at On All Pawz pet service.

4. Pawsome

This is Pablo with Santa Paws at On All Pawz pet service. Photo: Tegan Brooks

