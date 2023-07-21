A popular fundraising community annual event returned to Rainworth over the weekend thanks to village organisers – as residents flocked to the event despite a “wet weather” forecast.

This year’s community fun day was organised by volunteers from Team Vinyl, and hosted at Renfest Arena, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

Visitors enjoyed the chance to browse stalls from businesses in the area, tuck into food from vendors and explore free attractions.

There were market stalls, fairground rides, fundraising raffles and events for all the family.

Cheryl Wilford, of Team Vinyl, said: “Without support from The Inkpot, The Village Hall and The Venue – the street event would not be possible.

“Thank you to all who attended Renfest and to all the stall holders who came despite the weather forecast.

“It was an amazing day and Team Vinyl are forever grateful for all your support.”

Here are some fun photos from the Rainworth event.

1 . Donations Renfest organisers from Team Vinyl donated toys to Little Nippers preschool. Photo: Cheryl Wilford

2 . ren2.jpg Yellow Moon provided some live entertainment for the day. Photo: Yellow Moon

3 . Fun for all Fun for all. Face painting and glitter was a popular sight. Photo: Cheryl Wilford

4 . Rainworth's got talent Music organiser Darren Byatt with Manny, the winner of Rainworth's Got Talent. Photo: Cheryl Wilford