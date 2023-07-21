Photos: Popular Rainworth community festival returns
This year’s community fun day was organised by volunteers from Team Vinyl, and hosted at Renfest Arena, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.
Visitors enjoyed the chance to browse stalls from businesses in the area, tuck into food from vendors and explore free attractions.
There were market stalls, fairground rides, fundraising raffles and events for all the family.
Cheryl Wilford, of Team Vinyl, said: “Without support from The Inkpot, The Village Hall and The Venue – the street event would not be possible.
“Thank you to all who attended Renfest and to all the stall holders who came despite the weather forecast.
“It was an amazing day and Team Vinyl are forever grateful for all your support.”
Here are some fun photos from the Rainworth event.