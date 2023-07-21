News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Popular Rainworth community festival returns

A popular fundraising community annual event returned to Rainworth over the weekend thanks to village organisers – as residents flocked to the event despite a “wet weather” forecast.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:24 BST

This year’s community fun day was organised by volunteers from Team Vinyl, and hosted at Renfest Arena, Kirklington Road, Rainworth.

Visitors enjoyed the chance to browse stalls from businesses in the area, tuck into food from vendors and explore free attractions.

There were market stalls, fairground rides, fundraising raffles and events for all the family.

Cheryl Wilford, of Team Vinyl, said: “Without support from The Inkpot, The Village Hall and The Venue – the street event would not be possible.

“Thank you to all who attended Renfest and to all the stall holders who came despite the weather forecast.

“It was an amazing day and Team Vinyl are forever grateful for all your support.”

Here are some fun photos from the Rainworth event.

Renfest organisers from Team Vinyl donated toys to Little Nippers preschool.

1. Donations

Renfest organisers from Team Vinyl donated toys to Little Nippers preschool. Photo: Cheryl Wilford

Yellow Moon provided some live entertainment for the day.

2. ren2.jpg

Yellow Moon provided some live entertainment for the day. Photo: Yellow Moon

Fun for all. Face painting and glitter was a popular sight.

3. Fun for all

Fun for all. Face painting and glitter was a popular sight. Photo: Cheryl Wilford

Music organiser Darren Byatt with Manny, the winner of Rainworth's Got Talent.

4. Rainworth's got talent

Music organiser Darren Byatt with Manny, the winner of Rainworth's Got Talent. Photo: Cheryl Wilford

