Meet nine of the rescue dogs at a North Nottinghamshire rescue – where staff and volunteers continue working hard to rehabilitate and rehome dogs across the UK

Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

The team works in partnership with Ivana Miseva and Marija Janakievska, part of Pawpers in the Ruff, a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.

There are various ways to support Doggy Dens’ with their rescue and rehoming efforts, whether that is applying to adopt a dog or volunteering your time.

Denise said the team “needs all hands on deck” – especially over the summer season.

For more information about the rescue work and charity, see shorturl.at/gtHQX and doggydensukrescue.co.uk

Here are nine dogs currently at the site, looking for a new home...

Big Fred

Baloo

Shelby

Billy

