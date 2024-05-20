Photos: Mining, music and museums – visitors experience all this and more at Mansfield library heritage day

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th May 2024, 17:02 BST
Hands On Heritage Day returned to Mansfield Library this weekend, bringing a variety of fun and free activities from heritage groups and organisations from across the county.

Mansfield Central Library visitors could peruse local and family history stalls, buy books, explore pop-up museums, and view old Nottinghamshire photographs, maps, and much more.

The event included hands-on crafts and activities for the whole family, such as a virtual reality coal mine, traditional circus skills, vintage toys, and fascinating archaeology. There was also a drop-in creative session designed specifically for children under five.

Throughout the day on Saturday, May 18, there were live music performances and refreshments available.

Groups and organisations participating this year included the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Kirkby & District Archaeological Group, Inspire Learning, Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, Nottinghamshire Family History Society, and the Old Mansfield Society, to name a few.

Here are some frontline photos from the day…

Carol Gatford from Newstead Abbey was dressed in period costume to talk about the house's links with Lord Byron.

1. Newstead Abbey

Carol Gatford from Newstead Abbey was dressed in period costume to talk about the house's links with Lord Byron.

A visitor admires the display by the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum.

2. Mining memories

A visitor admires the display by the Nottinghamshire Mining Museum.

Young musicians played old classics for the heritage day.

3. Live music

Young musicians played old classics for the heritage day.

There were multiple stores to browse for the library's 'Heritage Day' - with groups and organisations from across the county.

4. A trip down memory lane

There were multiple stores to browse for the library's 'Heritage Day' - with groups and organisations from across the county.

Related topics:MansfieldNottinghamshire