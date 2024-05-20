Mansfield Central Library visitors could peruse local and family history stalls, buy books, explore pop-up museums, and view old Nottinghamshire photographs, maps, and much more.
The event included hands-on crafts and activities for the whole family, such as a virtual reality coal mine, traditional circus skills, vintage toys, and fascinating archaeology. There was also a drop-in creative session designed specifically for children under five.
Throughout the day on Saturday, May 18, there were live music performances and refreshments available.
Groups and organisations participating this year included the D.H. Lawrence Birthplace Museum, Kirkby & District Archaeological Group, Inspire Learning, Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, Nottinghamshire Family History Society, and the Old Mansfield Society, to name a few.
Here are some frontline photos from the day…