Mansfield shoplifter targeted the same store eight times before he was captured

Jonathan Whiteman pinched two packs of Strongbow cider from Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse, on April 5, three bottles of Prosecco on April 6, and visited twice on April 7 to take six crates of Budweiser and four crates of Carling, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

On April 30, the 29-year-old stole two cases of beer, and on May 1 three bottles of vodka, before returning on May 22 and helping himself to two cases of Brewdog beer when he was stopped by staff. He also stole four bags of Tetley tea bags on April 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was identified from CCTV, he made no comment to the police.

Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. Picture: Google.

The court heard he has 12 previous convictions for 18 offences and most recently in for theft

Whiteman, of Alder Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted eight shop thefts.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Whiteman had conquered his addiction to class A drugs, but moved on to alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He targeted Morrisons because they put all the alcohol in bulk by the exit. He managed to get away with it seven times before he was captured on the eighth run.

"He was drinking to prop himself up after breaking up with his partner. He will do his best to overcome his drink problem as he has overcome his drug problems.”