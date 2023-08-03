News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Mansfield shoplifter targeted the same store eight times before he was captured

A Mansfield man who swapped a drug addiction for alcohol abuse returned to the same branch of Morrisons eight times to swipe booze before he was caught, a court heard.
By TIm Cunningham
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

Jonathan Whiteman pinched two packs of Strongbow cider from Morrisons, Mansfield Woodhouse, on April 5, three bottles of Prosecco on April 6, and visited twice on April 7 to take six crates of Budweiser and four crates of Carling, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

On April 30, the 29-year-old stole two cases of beer, and on May 1 three bottles of vodka, before returning on May 22 and helping himself to two cases of Brewdog beer when he was stopped by staff. He also stole four bags of Tetley tea bags on April 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When he was identified from CCTV, he made no comment to the police.

Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. Picture: Google.Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. Picture: Google.
Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. Picture: Google.
Most Popular

The court heard he has 12 previous convictions for 18 offences and most recently in for theft

Whiteman, of Alder Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted eight shop thefts.

Read More
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Whiteman had conquered his addiction to class A drugs, but moved on to alcohol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “He targeted Morrisons because they put all the alcohol in bulk by the exit. He managed to get away with it seven times before he was captured on the eighth run.

"He was drinking to prop himself up after breaking up with his partner. He will do his best to overcome his drink problem as he has overcome his drug problems.”

Whiteman was handed a 12-month community order with rehabilitation days. He was also ordered to pay £306 compensation to the store.