Here are the festival director’s top five picks…
Art screens as part of the Opening Night Variety Pack on Friday July 26 from 6:45pm.
Firefly screens as part of the Neurodiverse/Disabled Voices stand on Saturday July 27 from 3:45pm.
Il Fares The Land screens as part of the Working Class Voices strand on Saturday July 27 from 1:45pm.
Harvest screens as part of the Sunday Evening Variety Pack on Sunday July 28 from 5:45pm and leads directly into the Mansfield Film Awards 2024 which is open to all guests of the festival.
Cod and Chips screens as part of the Student Shorts strand on Friday July 26 from 1:45pm.
1. Art – Directed by Ben Kernow
‘Life at the end of the line has always been tough. With the cost of living going up and pressure to cash in on their now quaint fishing cottage's financial potential, Biddy and Rob find themselves at the end of the line in more ways than one. However Biddy has a plan, Biddy has an idea, Biddy has a desire to paint. The question is will any of her work save them from financial ruin, and who at the end of the line will take notice?’ “Art is a hilarious short that takes a satirical look at the modern art industry, from the lens of a struggling Cornish family. The film was shot on location and showcases Cornwall’s unique culture, such as its language and its big characters and personalities. Not one to miss," said Jay Martin. Photo: Art – Directed by Ben Kernow
2. Firefly – Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg
A young girl who is deaf, living in a rural fishing village with her widower Dad and Grandad, sees her life turned upside down when she is left with an increasingly abusive stepmother. A story of resilience against adversity. “This film is undoubtedly one of the most important of our festival, and forms part of our brand new Neurodiverse/Disabled strand. Here at MTFF we are committed to showcasing diverse stories from around the globe and Firefly tells such a beautiful story from the perspective of a young deaf girlfinding her way through life. Bring your tissues for this one," said Jay Martin. Photo: Firefly – Directed by Anne-Marie Scragg
3. Il Fares The Land – Directed by Patrick Ireland
Mermaids. Migrants. And the Far Right. A young boy finds a mermaid washed up on the shores of his seaside home while his older brother is swept up in the rising tide of far-right nationalism. “Those who know me will know that I love programming films that will give our audiences a visceral reaction and food for thought when they leave the cinema. Il Fares The Land certainly ticks that box with its unique use of stranded mermaids as an allegory for the migrant crisis currently gripping the country. The people of Mansfield certainly have strong views when it comes to this topic, and I hope people will come along to watch Il Fares as it strongly challenges those views in an emotive andintelligent way," said Jay Martin. Photo: Il Fares The Land – Directed by Patrick Ireland
4. Harvest – Directed by Sophia Seymour
Conflicted about Motherhood, the director addresses the taboo subject of not wanting children with women at their local swimming pool. All whilst undergoing the gruelling emotional process of freezing her eggs to insure against the risk of changing her mind. “Powerful is the one word I would use to describe this amazing documentary. We’ve found that Motherhood is a strong theme across many of the films we have at this years festival. The director Sophia tells this story in such a delicate and personal way that I know will resonate with those who are lucky enough to watch it," said Jay Martin. Photo: Harvest – Directed by Sophia Seymour