1 . Art – Directed by Ben Kernow

‘Life at the end of the line has always been tough. With the cost of living going up and pressure to cash in on their now quaint fishing cottage's financial potential, Biddy and Rob find themselves at the end of the line in more ways than one. However Biddy has a plan, Biddy has an idea, Biddy has a desire to paint. The question is will any of her work save them from financial ruin, and who at the end of the line will take notice?’ “Art is a hilarious short that takes a satirical look at the modern art industry, from the lens of a struggling Cornish family. The film was shot on location and showcases Cornwall’s unique culture, such as its language and its big characters and personalities. Not one to miss," said Jay Martin. Photo: Art – Directed by Ben Kernow