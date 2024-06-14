Mansfield Town Film Festival promises 'unmissable' celebration of cinema this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Town Film Festival 2024 is set to return next month, promising an 'unmissable' celebration of cinema.

Mansfield Town Film Festival is scheduled to take place from July 26-28, 2024, with organisers promising a “unique” cinematic experience.

The festival will showcase more than 100 films, along with breakout sessions.

Additionally, The Garrison Micropub has brewed a special film festival beer.

This year's event promises to be “unforgettable” for both film enthusiasts and the community.

Jay Martin, festival director, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Mansfield Town Film Festival back for its second year.

“Last year’s success demonstrated the incredible talent and passion within the filmmaking community, and we are committed to building on that foundation.

“This year, we have an even more diverse and exciting programme, and we can’t wait to share these amazing films with our audience.

“We hope to see even more people come out to support the festival and experience the magic of cinema.”

Tickets are now on sale, and readers can find more information about the festival at www.mansfieldtownfilmfestival.com

Reflecting on last year’s triumphs

Last year's festival was a landmark event for Mansfield, highlighted by the support from legendary filmmaker Ken Loach, who officially opened the festival.

Loach’s involvement underscored the festival's commitment to showcasing working-class narratives and championing Mansfield’s homegrown talent.

The 2023 festival also shone a spotlight on the diverse and rich talent emerging from working-class backgrounds, with numerous films focusing on stories that resonate deeply with the local community.

This focus not only provided a platform for underrepresented voices but also brought stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph to the forefront.

One of the standout events was the Mansfield Film Awards, an Oscars-style celebration that honoured the best films and performances featured in the festival.

This glamorous event brought a touch of Hollywood to Mansfield, complete with red carpet moments and emotional acceptance speeches.

What’s New in 2024?

The 2024 Mansfield Town Film Festival is building upon last year’s success and promises to be even more spectacular with several exciting new additions, including:

1. Neurodiverse and Disabled Voices: This new submission category aims to amplify the voices of neurodiverse and disabled filmmakers, showcasing their unique perspectives and talents.

2. Local Filmmaker Showcase: To support and encourage the next generation of filmmakers, the festival has introduced a strand specifically for local filmmakers from the region.

3. Beyond Films: Breakout Sessions and More: In addition to the impressive film line-up, the festival will feature a series of breakout sessions designed to engage and educate attendees.

A taste of the festival

This year, the Mansfield Town Film Festival has collaborated with The Garrison, on Leeming Street, to produce a special festival beer.

The partnership demonstrates the festival's dedication to engaging with the local community and providing a comprehensive cultural experience.

Visitors can enjoy a taste during the weekend’s schedule.

Why you should attend

The festival organisers and supporters said that the event is not just about watching films, as visitors are invited to join the community and be a part of something special and culturally historic for the area.

The festival features diverse programming, inclusion and representation, engaging events, and supports a historic venue, the Mansfield Palace Theatre, filled with community spirit and connection.