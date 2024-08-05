PHOTOS: Mansfield photographer captures Nottingham protests

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 13:11 BST
A Mansfield photographer has shared images from Nottingham city centre demonstrations over the weekend, where far-right supporters and counter-protesters clashed and were separated by police.

Over the weekend, there were several demonstrations in towns and cities across the UK.

Simultaneous demonstrations took place in Nottingham city centre.

The demonstrations brought far-right and anti-fascist groups face-to-face in Nottingham on Saturday, August 3.

These protests arose following heightened tensions in the country following the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, last Monday.

Richard Tatham, a photographer from Mansfield, was at the demonstration and captured the following images.

He said: “The world’s gone mad.”

1. Nottingham demonstration

Police officers separated protestors at the demonstration. Photo: Richard Tatham

2. 'Nottingham against hate'

A counter-protest was organised within 24 hours after news emerged of a far-right demonstration planned to be held in the city. Photo: Richard Tatham

3. Flags

One protestor stands with a St George and Union Jack flag in Old Market Square. Photo: Richard Tatham

4. 'Black lives matter'

A young man with a 'black lives matter' sign outside City Hall. Photo: Richard Tatham

