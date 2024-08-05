Over the weekend, there were several demonstrations in towns and cities across the UK.
Simultaneous demonstrations took place in Nottingham city centre.
The demonstrations brought far-right and anti-fascist groups face-to-face in Nottingham on Saturday, August 3.
These protests arose following heightened tensions in the country following the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, last Monday.
Richard Tatham, a photographer from Mansfield, was at the demonstration and captured the following images.
He said: “The world’s gone mad.”
