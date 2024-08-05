Over the weekend, there were several demonstrations in towns and cities across the UK.

Simultaneous demonstrations took place in Nottingham city centre.

The demonstrations brought far-right and anti-fascist groups face-to-face in Nottingham on Saturday, August 3.

These protests arose following heightened tensions in the country following the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside, last Monday.

Richard Tatham, a photographer from Mansfield, was at the demonstration and captured the following images.

He said: “The world’s gone mad.”

1 . Nottingham demonstration Police officers separated protestors at the demonstration. Photo: Richard Tatham

2 . 'Nottingham against hate' A counter-protest was organised within 24 hours after news emerged of a far-right demonstration planned to be held in the city. Photo: Richard Tatham

3 . Flags One protestor stands with a St George and Union Jack flag in Old Market Square. Photo: Richard Tatham

4 . 'Black lives matter' A young man with a 'black lives matter' sign outside City Hall. Photo: Richard Tatham