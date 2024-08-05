It sent the Stags fans home happy after another comfortable workout.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these images from the away end. Take a look at this gallery and see who you know.

Get your Chad this week for our eight page preview of the season ahead.

And you can visit our website each day for the latest Stags news.

1 . Grimsby 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town secured a comfortable 1-0 win at Grimsby Town at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Grimsby 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town secured a comfortable 1-0 win at Grimsby Town at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Grimsby 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town secured a comfortable 1-0 win at Grimsby Town at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Grimsby 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town secured a comfortable 1-0 win at Grimsby Town at the weekend. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales