PHOTOS: Mansfield mini art workshops hailed as 'huge success' leading up to The Full Shebang

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:41 BST
The Mini Shebang was a huge success at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre during the summer holidays, leading up to the main event – as The Full Shebang returns this Saturday.

The Mini Shebang, produced and presented by local arts organisation First Art, took place every Wednesday in August at Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

This event led up to The Full Shebang Festival, which will be held on Saturday, September 7.

Over the course of the four weeks, hundreds of people attended and enjoyed the family-friendly, free drop-in activities.

Each week, there were workshops led by artists from some of the shows at this year's festival.

The Mini Shebang was supported by Arts Council England and Without Walls, together with Four Seasons Shopping Centre and Inspire.

Some of the comments received include: “Amazing, my daughter loved it.”

Another satisfied parent said: “Very fun activities making it easier in the holidays to keep children busy without breaking the bank.”

Another positive comment added: “I've attended a few of these sessions with children aged three to eleven.

“All children have thoroughly enjoyed and remembered the session. Thank you.”

More information including all the details of what's happening at The Full Shebang this weekend can be found at www.thefullshebang.co.uk.

