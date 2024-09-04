PHOTOS: Mansfield mini art workshops hailed as 'huge success' leading up to The Full Shebang

The Mini Shebang, produced and presented by local arts organisation First Art, took place every Wednesday in August at Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

This event led up to The Full Shebang Festival, which will be held on Saturday, September 7.

Over the course of the four weeks, hundreds of people attended and enjoyed the family-friendly, free drop-in activities.

Each week, there were workshops led by artists from some of the shows at this year's festival.

The Mini Shebang was supported by Arts Council England and Without Walls, together with Four Seasons Shopping Centre and Inspire.

Some of the comments received include: “Amazing, my daughter loved it.”

Another satisfied parent said: “Very fun activities making it easier in the holidays to keep children busy without breaking the bank.”

Another positive comment added: “I've attended a few of these sessions with children aged three to eleven.

“All children have thoroughly enjoyed and remembered the session. Thank you.”

More information including all the details of what's happening at The Full Shebang this weekend can be found at www.thefullshebang.co.uk.

1 . Activities Weekly summer activities were popular for children at the Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Photo: Lamar Francois Photo Sales

2 . Fun times The feedback has been immensely positive. Photo: Lamar Francois Photo Sales

3 . Weekly event The Mini Shebang event took place every Wednesday in August. Photo: Lamar Francois Photo Sales