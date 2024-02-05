Pawsome Adventures, on Ricket Lane, Blidworth, is a secure dog park opened by dog lovers Sonia and Matt Clark.
Sonia and Matt, a dog trainer by trade, said the business felt like a “perfect” idea given the couple’s love of dogs and experience with different breeds over the years.
Sonia said: “My husband works with dogs all day and every day, through that line of work he found a lot of dogs had similar issues – such as not being socialised during the pandemic or being quite reactive with other dogs and people.
“This site is aimed at people who want a local safe space to exercise or train their dogs.
“We’ve just noticed a lot of people are too scared to walk their dogs and this field may help test boundaries and build their confidence.”
For more information on how to book a slot, see https://PawsomeAdventures.as.me/
Visitors are advised to check google maps via https://maps.app.goo.gl/aMtZ3XdYFfx2ZPSY7 for directions to the field.
The site provides a space for recreational fun, with equipment accessible for training and exercise purposes.
In its first three months, Pawsome Adventures has received five star reviews from more than 100 visitors – with interest growing far and wide.