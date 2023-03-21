Photos: Mansfield cat adoption centre share eight adorable photos of cats in their care

Here are eight adorable cats from Mansfield Adoption Centre, your local Cats Protection branch, in need of a forever home.
Cats Protection’s Mansfield Branch, on Mansfield Road, Warsop, was established in 1996 and has been a focus for cat lovers in the area ever since.
Here are eight cats with huge characters, currently at the centre, hoping to find their forever homes.
1. Milly
Milly is a lovely, gentle cat who can be a little shy at first but is very friendly. Little is known of her past as she was found as a long-term stray. This little lady would prefer a quieter home where she can curl up and relax. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre
2. Miss Daisy
Miss Daisy is a loving cat who is best suited to a home without other pets. She likes to go outside and sometimes is out for hours, but then comes home and enjoys sitting on your lap. A calm and relaxing home would suit her the best. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre
3. Dobby
Dobby is looking for a new home where he can be the only little kitty elf. He can get a little too worried with other pets and a busy household, so if you are a nice calm human please come and say hello. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre
4. Princess
Princess still thinks she is a kitten. Princess is a lovely little cat who loves a fuss and is very playful! Princess could live with children or another cat in her new home as she has done previously. Photo: Mansfield Adoption Centre