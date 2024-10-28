Photos: Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers celebrate National Black Cat Day 2024

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:42 BST
Sunday, October 27, marked National Black Cat Day, and Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers had plenty of black beauties to share and celebrate.

National Black Cat Day is celebrated on October 27 each year.

Its purpose is to celebrate the beauty of black cats and to help dispel the myths and superstitions that surround them.

For all submissions, check out the comments at www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1463025701316166&set=a.1132651611020245.

Here are 12 of your beautiful black cats…

1. 464581852_1463025704649499_184351092474135486_n.jpg

October 27 marks National Black Cat Day each year. Photo: National World/Stock

Danielle Johnson from Mansfield shared this photo of her 'pretty girl', Willow.

2. Willow

Danielle Johnson from Mansfield shared this photo of her 'pretty girl', Willow. Photo: Danielle Johnson

Chad reader Caz Harris-Knowles shared this photo of Kizzy.

3. Kizzy

Chad reader Caz Harris-Knowles shared this photo of Kizzy. Photo: Caz Harris-Knowles

Toby is well-known in Mansfield Woodhouse.

4. Toby

Toby is well-known in Mansfield Woodhouse. Photo: Cheryl Winfield

