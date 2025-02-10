Photos: John Eastwood Hospice pop-up charity shop proves popular with community

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
A pop-up charity shop for John Eastwood Hospice in Warsop will remain open a while longer due to its popularity – as the hospice manager praises the “excellent” team for their ongoing support.

The pop-up charity shop was first opened in October 2024 to raise funds for the John Eastwood Hospice, offering a variety of items and supporting the hospice located in Sutton.

While its long-term future still remains uncertain, the pop-up shop has been well-received by residents and will continue to operate for now, allowing residents to visit the Burns Lane site for great items at affordable prices.

The shop is open from 9am to 2.30pm weekly, with a 9am-1pm opening on Saturdays.

Tracey Joyce, hospice manager, said: “The staff and volunteers at the shop are incredible and demonstrate great enthusiasm for their work.

“Their motivation to support the mission of John Eastwood Hospice is contagious.

“They do a wonderful job of keeping the shop well-stocked and providing excellent customer service.”

Readers can join the pop-up shop’s Facebook group at John Eastwood Hospice Charity Shop: Warsop.

The store features ready-to-wear outfits, with clothing, shoes, and accessories on display as you enter.

1. Outfits

The store features ready-to-wear outfits, with clothing, shoes, and accessories on display as you enter. Photo: Phoebe Cox

The shop has multiple rooms stocked with items, including a corner for children's books, toys, and clothing.

2. For children

The shop has multiple rooms stocked with items, including a corner for children's books, toys, and clothing. Photo: Phoebe Cox

The shop has become popular with the community, occasionally unable to accept donations due to overflowing stock.

3. Popular

The shop has become popular with the community, occasionally unable to accept donations due to overflowing stock. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Bathed in natural light from the shop front's windows, the pop-up shop is a spacious site situated in the centre of Warsop.

4. Part of the community

Bathed in natural light from the shop front's windows, the pop-up shop is a spacious site situated in the centre of Warsop. Photo: Phoebe Cox

