The pop-up charity shop was first opened in October 2024 to raise funds for the John Eastwood Hospice, offering a variety of items and supporting the hospice located in Sutton.

While its long-term future still remains uncertain, the pop-up shop has been well-received by residents and will continue to operate for now, allowing residents to visit the Burns Lane site for great items at affordable prices.

The shop is open from 9am to 2.30pm weekly, with a 9am-1pm opening on Saturdays.

Tracey Joyce, hospice manager, said: “The staff and volunteers at the shop are incredible and demonstrate great enthusiasm for their work.

“Their motivation to support the mission of John Eastwood Hospice is contagious.

“They do a wonderful job of keeping the shop well-stocked and providing excellent customer service.”

1 . Outfits The store features ready-to-wear outfits, with clothing, shoes, and accessories on display as you enter. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

2 . For children The shop has multiple rooms stocked with items, including a corner for children's books, toys, and clothing. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

3 . Popular The shop has become popular with the community, occasionally unable to accept donations due to overflowing stock. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales

4 . Part of the community Bathed in natural light from the shop front's windows, the pop-up shop is a spacious site situated in the centre of Warsop. Photo: Phoebe Cox Photo Sales