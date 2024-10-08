John Eastwood Hospice's pop up charity shop will open in Warsop this week on Burns Lane.

The shop will open on Wednesday, October 9 at 10:30am and will be open on the following days and times:

Wednesday: 10.30am – 2.30pm

Thursday: 10.30am – 2.30pm

Friday: 10.30am – 2.30pm

Saturday: 10.30am – 2.30pm

The opening hours may change in the upcoming weeks.

But for weekly updates, follow and like www.facebook.com/JohnEastwoodHospiceTrust

The shop welcomes donations of saleable items between these hours.

Unfortunately, the shop cannot accept electrical equipment or furniture.

All photos are courtesy of John Eastwood Hospice on Facebook.

Take a closer look…

1 . New pop up shop This new pop up charity shop will open on Wednesday, October 9 at 10.30am on Burns Lane, Warsop. Photo: John Eastwood Hospice Photo Sales

2 . Pre-loved The store offers a wide range of pre-loved clothing, footwear, toys, games, and more for all age groups. Photo: John Eastwood Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Support Proceeds will be donated to the John Eastwood Hospice in Sutton. Photo: John Eastwood Hospice Photo Sales

4 . Community Deborah Wing, who will be one of the volunteers running the shop, expressed her excitement to welcome the community and support the hospice. Photo: John Eastwood Hospice Photo Sales