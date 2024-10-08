John Eastwood Hospice's pop up charity shop will open in Warsop this week on Burns Lane.
The shop will open on Wednesday, October 9 at 10:30am and will be open on the following days and times:
- Wednesday: 10.30am – 2.30pm
- Thursday: 10.30am – 2.30pm
- Friday: 10.30am – 2.30pm
- Saturday: 10.30am – 2.30pm
The opening hours may change in the upcoming weeks.
But for weekly updates, follow and like www.facebook.com/JohnEastwoodHospiceTrust
The shop welcomes donations of saleable items between these hours.
Unfortunately, the shop cannot accept electrical equipment or furniture.
