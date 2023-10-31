News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

PHOTOS: Huthwaite dance school get into the 'spooky spirit' with Halloween disco

A dance studio based in Huthwaite hosted a Halloween party for students – with spook-tacular fun, Halloween activities, and a fancy dress competition.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 10:00 GMT

KJ's Dance & Cheer, on Nunn Brook Road, has had “a lot of fun” celebrating Halloween this year.

Their annual “Halloween week” has included decorating the studio and dressing up for classes.

It has also included planning a variety of Halloween-themed activities and running a 'best dressed' contest with a spooky disco.

“It's been a spookily fun time for all involved as they've gotten into the spirit”, Kelly Jepson of KJ’s Dance & Cheer.

Founded in 2014, the dance school is a “popular” choice for children and adults in the area.

Offering a full weekday timetable of dance, musical theatre, cheerleading, acro, and gymnastics classes – there is something for everyone.

Check out these “spooky” photos from the school…

A group of witches ready for Halloween fun.

1. Tricks

A group of witches ready for Halloween fun. Photo: Kelly Jepson

Photo Sales
All smiles at the disco.

2. Boo!

All smiles at the disco. Photo: Kelly Jepson

Photo Sales
Children dressed up for classes.

3. Fancy dress

Children dressed up for classes. Photo: Kelly Jepson

Photo Sales
Award-winning effort.

4. Frankenstein's monster

Award-winning effort. Photo: Kelly Jepson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page