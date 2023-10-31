PHOTOS: Huthwaite dance school get into the 'spooky spirit' with Halloween disco

A dance studio based in Huthwaite hosted a Halloween party for students – with spook-tacular fun, Halloween activities, and a fancy dress competition.

KJ's Dance & Cheer, on Nunn Brook Road, has had “a lot of fun” celebrating Halloween this year.

Their annual “Halloween week” has included decorating the studio and dressing up for classes.

It has also included planning a variety of Halloween-themed activities and running a 'best dressed' contest with a spooky disco.

“It's been a spookily fun time for all involved as they've gotten into the spirit”, Kelly Jepson of KJ’s Dance & Cheer.

Founded in 2014, the dance school is a “popular” choice for children and adults in the area.

Offering a full weekday timetable of dance, musical theatre, cheerleading, acro, and gymnastics classes – there is something for everyone.

Check out these “spooky” photos from the school…

1 . Tricks A group of witches ready for Halloween fun. Photo: Kelly Jepson