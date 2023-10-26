News you can trust since 1952
IN PICTURES: Mansfield street gets spooky for Halloween to help raise funds for charity

Residents of a Mansfield street have been busy decorating their homes ready for Halloween.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST

Argyle Street in Mansfield has been transformed to celebrate Halloween and also help raise funds for charity.

The residents are raising money for The Rope Project, which helps men, women and their children, who have fled domestic abuse.

A statement on the charity’s website says: “When families are referred to us by local authority agencies, charities and shelters, we collect and distribute, donations of clothing, kitchen and bedding essentials raised via our local, but growing community of supporters.

“We also support vulnerable families who are rehomed through no fault of their own, as well as supporting homeless charities with donations of clothing when we have an excess.

“Please spend some time learning more about us and what we do – and how you could help us to help the most vulnerable.”

For more information about the charity visit www.theropeproject.org.

Residents in Argyle Street, Mansfield, have decorated their homes to raise money for charity

Residents are raising money for the The Rope Project

Why are clowns so terrifying?

Hope she doesn't put a spell on you

