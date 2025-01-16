Photos: A trip down memory lane with 12 retro Mansfield and Ashfield factory photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 09:22 BST
Manufacturing has always been a significant part of Mansfield and Ashfield’s heritage. We are taking a trip back in time with this retro gallery of factory memories...

From Mansfield’s Metal Box to Kirkby’s Meridian, to Synseal – the area has had a huge number of factories employing thousands of workers over the years. Factories played a big part in our industrial past.

Did you work at one of these factories?

Do you recognise this Kirkby worker from 1973?

1. Meridian, Kirkby

Do you recognise this Kirkby worker from 1973? Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Mansfield Fairbrothers Factory Moulding Room.

2. Fairbrothers

Mansfield Fairbrothers Factory Moulding Room. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
1985 and Kirkby's Richard Roberts knitwear factory.

3. Richard Roberts knitwear factory

1985 and Kirkby's Richard Roberts knitwear factory. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Kirkby's Meridian factory in 1973.

4. Meridian

Kirkby's Meridian factory in 1973. Photo: Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice