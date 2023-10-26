Time for 14 retro photos of Mansfield's Metal Box factory in the sixties and seventies
After your Chad announced the redevelopment of Mansfield’s historic former Metal Box site into a retirement complex – we thought it would be a fitting “time” to look back at the factory in the sixties and seventies.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST
The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.
The Metal Box factory on the Rock Valley brownfield site was demolished – leaving only the clocktower – in 2011 after closing the previous year.
The derelict site now has permission to become a 77-unit retirement complex, incorporating the iconic clocktower.
Here are 14 photos from the factory in the sixties. Did you work here?
