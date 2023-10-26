News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Time for 14 retro photos of Mansfield's Metal Box factory in the sixties and seventies

After your Chad announced the redevelopment of Mansfield’s historic former Metal Box site into a retirement complex – we thought it would be a fitting “time” to look back at the factory in the sixties and seventies.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

The factory originally dates back to 1839 and employed thousands of residents over the years until production eventually ceased in 2010.

The Metal Box factory on the Rock Valley brownfield site was demolished – leaving only the clocktower – in 2011 after closing the previous year.

The derelict site now has permission to become a 77-unit retirement complex, incorporating the iconic clocktower.

Here are 14 photos from the factory in the sixties. Did you work here?

An opening evening in 1964 at the factory.

1. Opening evening in 1964

An opening evening in 1964 at the factory. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Cracker-pulling time at the Christmas party in 1967.

2. Christmas in 1967

Cracker-pulling time at the Christmas party in 1967. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Heading to the 70s and a drivers' presentation from 1971. Do you recognise anyone?

3. 1971

Heading to the 70s and a drivers' presentation from 1971. Do you recognise anyone? Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
The Metal Box building was a key part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower.

4. Part of the past

The Metal Box building was a key part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Photo: National World/Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldChad