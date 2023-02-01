Here’s a look inside North Nottinghamshire's beloved family-run pet hotel – looking after pets from across the Mansfield area .

Rex Pet Hotel, a pet boarding site at Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney – is a family-run business, offering grooming, dog boarding, a cattery and other pet services.

The business is run by Warsop couple Nigel and Louise Wetton, who live on the site and have been running the business since 2012.

They now employ more than 10 members of staff to help run services such as dog walking, animal grooming and boarding.

Louise said: “We initially put a few signs up on site and created a Facebook page, and interest sparked from there.

“We have regulars now who will always leave their pets with us when they go away and come back for regular grooming too.

“It is really lovely to be able to run a service like this, seven days a week from home.”

Nigel said: “It is like a family here. We all do our bit, look after the pets and have a good time in the process. It does not feel like work.

“The kettle is always on, the table is always full and this is home for us, the animals and those who work here. I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

1 . 'Summer holiday' Spacious boarding kennels that have a beach house theme. The former horse stables have been repurposed into a beach stay for some of the dogs.

2 . Chickens The site is home to other animals, including birds that add to the countryside atmosphere. All pets are welcome.

3 . Fields of fun Spacious fields for daily exercise and activity. Some activity spaces are available to rent.

4 . Furry friends Luxury boarding is available depending on your pet's needs.