Rex Pet Hotel is a family-run pet boarding business at Shireoaks Hill Farm, Creswell Road, Cuckney.

The business, started in 2012 by Warsop couple Nigel and Louise Wetton, offers a range of pet services including daycare and animal grooming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise Hardwick, founder of Doggy Den’s UK Rescue, was a customer from Mansfield Woodhouse before moving her rescue to the site.

Denise Hardwick and Louise Wetton have joined forces up at the Rex Pet Hotel site in Cuckney.

Nigel said when he and Louise first met Denise, she was working with vets in Bosnia and other European countries – Denise now visits Macedonia several times a year to rescue stray and abandoned dogs.

Nigel and Louise both wanted to be more involved and help.

He said throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had more time and space to support the rescue, due to empty kennels at the business.

Nigel said: “Myself and Louise worked closely with Denise during that time, as the rescue group needed kennels and we had the space to offer refuge.

Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon and Doggy Den's volunteers who had taken some of the dogs on their mid-morning walk.

“Denise is a great coordinator and has become a close friend. We love working with her, helping how we can and having the rescue on site as part of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rescue work is life-changing. It is incredible to see the time and effort put in by the team to help these dogs.”

Doggy Den’s UK Rescue is run by Denise, aided by site manager Jade Sheldon, volunteers and Rex Pet Hotel staff.

Denise is passionate about rehabilitating all the dogs on site. Colin likes his ears scratched by Denise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds to transform old stables at the Rex Pet Hotel site into shelters for the rescue dogs.

She said: “We are now a permanent fixture at the site. I love being up here, working alongside volunteers, staff and the Rex Pet team.”

Sadly, not all rescue stories are positive, but Denise said there are lots of great success stories from the rescue and rehoming process.

Louise said: “Denise truly is a red rag to a bull. She does the very best with these dogs and we are proud to be a small part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lulu was rescued by Rex Pet Hotel owners, Nigel and Louise Wetton.

For more about the rescue work and site, see fb.com/groups/858365078241660 and doggydensukrescue.co.uk