Photos: A look back at the 'devastating' fire at Mansfield factory

By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Last month the boss of former Mansfield textiles business Savanna Rags was jailed after laundering almost £2million from a romance fraud operation that devastated vulnerable victims – so we have taken a look back at the blaze which took place at the factory in 2023.

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road.

At its height, 100 firefighters across 16 crews including Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were involved in tackling the blaze.

Following the fire, the firm announced its immediate closure.

Ahmed Ali Suleman, 63, of Mansfield, exploited his position within the textile industry to launder money for international fraudsters.

He was found guilty of entering into a money laundering arrangement and false accounting following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and received four years and three months' imprisonment, along with a five-year director disqualification, on June 23.

The investigation identified 77 victims of the fraud and it’s estimated that at least £1.9 million was laundered by the defendant.

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield was burning through the night with 100 firefighters present.

1. Savanna Rags fire

The fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield was burning through the night with 100 firefighters present. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

Walls and the roof collapsed

2. Savanna Rags fire

Walls and the roof collapsed Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

The fire at Savanna Rags happened in March 2023.

3. Savanna Rags fire

The fire at Savanna Rags happened in March 2023. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

A still from drone footage showing the extent of the fire at textiles giant Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Video filmed by Matthew Hayes.

4. Savanna Rags fire

A still from drone footage showing the extent of the fire at textiles giant Savanna Rags in Mansfield. Video filmed by Matthew Hayes. Photo: Matthew Hayes

