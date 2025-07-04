Photos: A look back at the 'devastating' fire at Mansfield factory

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road.

At its height, 100 firefighters across 16 crews including Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, Hucknall, Arnold, Warsop, Shirebrook, Maltby, Kibworth, Stapleford, Chesterfield, Worksop and Highfields were involved in tackling the blaze.

Following the fire, the firm announced its immediate closure.

Ahmed Ali Suleman, 63, of Mansfield, exploited his position within the textile industry to launder money for international fraudsters.

He was found guilty of entering into a money laundering arrangement and false accounting following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and received four years and three months' imprisonment, along with a five-year director disqualification, on June 23.

The investigation identified 77 victims of the fraud and it’s estimated that at least £1.9 million was laundered by the defendant.

