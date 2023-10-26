PHOTOS: A look at Bilsthorpe's memorial display for Remembrance Day
Here is a closer look at Bilsthorpe’s memorial display for Remembrance Day.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
Veteran Arthur Pinnick, aged 75 and wife, Glenys, aged 74, from Bilsthorpe, are behind the powerful Remembrance display in the village.
This year, Glenys’ sister, Jennifer Stamp, contributed 750 handmade crochet poppies to the display.
Arthur and Glenys also run a monthly veterans breakfast club for the area.
Here is the memorial display on Eakring Road.
