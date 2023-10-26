News you can trust since 1952
PHOTOS: A look at Bilsthorpe's memorial display for Remembrance Day

Here is a closer look at Bilsthorpe’s memorial display for Remembrance Day.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST

Veteran Arthur Pinnick, aged 75 and wife, Glenys, aged 74, from Bilsthorpe, are behind the powerful Remembrance display in the village.

This year, Glenys’ sister, Jennifer Stamp, contributed 750 handmade crochet poppies to the display.

Arthur and Glenys also run a monthly veterans breakfast club for the area.

Here is the memorial display on Eakring Road.

The display features 750 handmade crochet poppies.

Attention to detail

The display features 750 handmade crochet poppies. Photo: Brian Eyre

The display includes soldiers guarding the war memorial on Eakring Road.

War memorial

The display includes soldiers guarding the war memorial on Eakring Road. Photo: Brian Eyre

Poppies featuring names of the fallen ones.

We will remember them

Poppies featuring names of the fallen ones. Photo: Brian Eyre

A soldier paying his respects.

Respect

A soldier paying his respects. Photo: Brian Eyre

