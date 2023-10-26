A couple in Bilsthorpe, who run a monthly veterans breakfast club, have expanded their annual memorial display commemorating fallen soldiers – with new additions and handmade contributions.

Veteran Arthur Pinnick, aged 75 and wife, Glenys, aged 74, from Bilsthorpe, are behind the powerful Remembrance display in the village.

Arthur Pinnick said he creates the soldiers to stand on guard around the village war memorial on Eakring Road “out of respect” for veterans.

Arthur, who has lived in Bilsthorpe for more than 50 years, said he originally got the idea from Warsop and was “inspired” by the parish display.

One of the soldiers on the Eakring Road memorial, Bilsthorpe.

The veteran served in the Royal Engineers and relies on his former trade to construct the designs.

Arthur joined the army at 17 in 1965 and trained in Hampshire before being posted to the 36 Engineer Regiment in Maidstone, Kent.

He has worked in Cyprus, Gibraltar – where he built a football stadium, Kenya, Libya, and served in Germany and Northern Ireland.

Arthur left the army in 1975 and worked as a lorry driver for some years until he retired.

We will remember them.

The 75-year-old said creating the display is a “hobby” and can take “hours at a time” from design to completion.

The display is entirely self-funded and created voluntarily.

In response to the “positive” feedback, Glenys said: “It is lovely to see such kind comments and support for the display. Thank you.”

The Bilsthorpe display has expanded over the years – with recent additions including 750 crochet poppies handmade by Glenys’ sister, Jennifer Stamp.

Since launching the annual display, the couple now run a monthly veterans breakfast club at Burton Court – welcoming all veterans.

Speaking on the club’s growth, Glenys said: “It has taken off and it is lovely to have something like this in the community.

“We started in March earlier this year and now we get anything from 15-24 veterans attending each month.”

Jessica Pinnick, granddaughter of Arthur and Glenys, said she was “proud” her grandparents and their “support of veterans” in the area.

She said: “My granddad and grandma have put in an incredible effort for Remembrance Day.

“They have definitely increased their efforts this year. My heroes – they don’t know how amazing they are.