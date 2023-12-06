News you can trust since 1952
Photos: 12 more of your adorable dog photos with Santa Paws this Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner – we asked for your cutest dog photos with Santa Paws to share with Chad readers. Here are 12 more photos of your cuties…
By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:20 GMT

As we are a nation of dog lovers, with approximately 12 million dogs as pets in the UK and 31 per cent of households owning a dog, it is no surprise that many of us go the extra mile to make our dogs feel a part of the family with a visit to see the man himself.

We initially shared 12 adorable photos but felt there were so many amazing ones, so here are 12 additional snaps from Chad readers.

For more adorable festive pet pictures, see www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad/

Ezra pictured with Santa.

1. Strike a pose

Ezra pictured with Santa. Photo: Jane Roberts

Louis pictured here in festive spirits.

2. Merry Christmas

Louis pictured here in festive spirits. Photo: Dels Pets

A picture perfect Christmas.

3. Christmas time

A picture perfect Christmas. Photo: Love Laser Clinic - Laser Tattoo Removal & Skin Rejuvenation

Here is one-year-old Bobby.

4. Snaps with Santa

Here is one-year-old Bobby. Photo: Mark Yates

