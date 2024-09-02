Photos: 12 best and worst NHS GP surgeries in Ashfield – is yours on the list?
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:54 BST
Based on patient feedback and Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in Ashfield.
Did your GP surgery make the top spot?
1. Woodlands Medical Practice
Woodlands Medical Practice, Woodlands Med/Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, was rated outstanding by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 100/100. Photo: Google Maps
2. Kirkby Health Centre
Kirkby Health Centre, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. It has a Health Say score of 86/100. Photo: Google
3. Selston Surgery
Selston Surgery, 39 Nottingham Road, Selston, was rated good by the CQC in a recent inspection. It has a Health Say score of 83/100. Photo: Google
4. Lowmoor Road Surgery
Lowmoor Road Surgery, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 82/100. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.