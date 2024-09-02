Photos: 12 best and worst NHS GP surgeries in Ashfield – is yours on the list?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:54 BST
Based on patient feedback and Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in Ashfield.

In data compiled in August 2024 by healthsay.co.uk – here are the rankings for 12 NHS GP surgeries in Ashfield.

Did your GP surgery make the top spot?

Woodlands Medical Practice, Woodlands Med/Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, was rated outstanding by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 100/100.

1. Woodlands Medical Practice

Woodlands Medical Practice, Woodlands Med/Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, was rated outstanding by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 100/100. Photo: Google Maps

Kirkby Health Centre, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. It has a Health Say score of 86/100.

2. Kirkby Health Centre

Kirkby Health Centre, Lowmoor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. It has a Health Say score of 86/100. Photo: Google

Selston Surgery, 39 Nottingham Road, Selston, was rated good by the CQC in a recent inspection. It has a Health Say score of 83/100.

3. Selston Surgery

Selston Surgery, 39 Nottingham Road, Selston, was rated good by the CQC in a recent inspection. It has a Health Say score of 83/100. Photo: Google

Lowmoor Road Surgery, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 82/100.

4. Lowmoor Road Surgery

Lowmoor Road Surgery, Low Moor Road, Kirkby, was rated good by the CQC. Its Health Say score is 82/100. Photo: Google

