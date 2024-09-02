Photos: 11 best and worst NHS GP surgeries in the Mansfield area – is yours on the list?
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Based on patient feedback and Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in the Mansfield area.
In data compiled in July 2024 by healthsay.co.uk – here are the rankings for the 11 NHS GP surgeries in the Mansfield area.
1. Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street
Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street, Mansfield, was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 88/100. Photo: Google Maps
2. Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate
Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has an 'outstanding' rating from the CQC. Its Health Say rating is 87/100. Photo: Google Maps
3. St Peter's Medical Practice
St Peter's Medical Practice, Chaucer House, Commercial Street, Mansfield, is rated good by the CQC. It has a score of 86/100, based on data collected by Health Say. Photo: Google Maps
4. Sandy Lane Surgery
Sandy Lane Surgery, Sandy Lane, Mansfield, is also rated as good by the CQC. It has a 77/100 score on Health Say. Photo: Google Maps
