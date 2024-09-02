Photos: 11 best and worst NHS GP surgeries in the Mansfield area – is yours on the list?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Based on patient feedback and Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, here are the best and worst GP surgeries in the Mansfield area.

In data compiled in July 2024 by healthsay.co.uk – here are the rankings for the 11 NHS GP surgeries in the Mansfield area.

Did your GP surgery make the top spot?

Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street, Mansfield, was rated 'outstanding' by the CQC. Based on the data, it has a Health Say score of 88/100.

1. Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street

Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, has an 'outstanding' rating from the CQC. Its Health Say rating is 87/100.

2. Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate

St Peter's Medical Practice, Chaucer House, Commercial Street, Mansfield, is rated good by the CQC. It has a score of 86/100, based on data collected by Health Say.

3. St Peter's Medical Practice

Sandy Lane Surgery, Sandy Lane, Mansfield, is also rated as good by the CQC. It has a 77/100 score on Health Say.

4. Sandy Lane Surgery

